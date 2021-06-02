Family affair as Creeds help Egerton Park Seconds to victory

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

The old adage catches win matches was very much true as Egerton Park Seconds had a convincing win away at Billsdon.

Bowling first, Park’s Jason Creed returned outstanding figures of 10 overs, seven maidens, five runs and six wickets with the first thanks to Mold’s outstanding diving slip catch.

It was a family affair as his son will Creed took three from the other end again thanks to two great catches from fellow under 15s Charlie Haffenden and Sam Simons.

The best was saved for last as skipper Tyler’s full-length, one-handed diving catch off the bowling of Sam Simon’s saw Billsdon all out for 43.