Hamilton Tennis Club members have started playing their annual club championships this week with Ciaran Boylan taking the first trophy.

The Vernon Moore Estate Agents- sponsored Championships started in damp condititions with occasional heavy showers, not idea for the men’s singles group stages.

However, both groups played all their matches with group winners Kris Kutor and Ciaran playing group runners-up Will Harrison and Simon Bligh in postponed semi-finals the next day in better weather conditions.

Ciaran beat Simon 6-3, making the most of his powerful serve and quick movement around the court.

Hamilton's men's singles finalists.

Kris beat Will 6-2 with the steadiness of Kris frustrating Will's mixture of winners and losers.

Kris then faced Ciaran and once again Ciaran's serve held him in good stead with Kris unable to break it and having to struggle to hold his own and Ciaran won the first set 6-2.

A momentary lapse in concentration saw Kris take Ciaran's serve in the first game and take a grip of the set, winning 6-2.

A close, deciding set saw both players covering almost every inch of the court, but Ciaran's attacking play saw him win 6-3 to clinch the title.

At the same time the ladies singles group stages were being played with last year's champion Penny Hallam topping the group and Emily Harrison coming safely through as runner-up to a final on a date still to be fixed.