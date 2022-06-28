back-to-back wins for Hamilton ladies

Margaret Heggs, Polly Ahir, Emily Harrison, Jessi Jackson, Tracy White and Penny Hallam.

Against Birstall the team of Tracy White with Jessi Jackson, Polly Ahir with Margaret Heggs and Penny Hallam with Emily Harrison, won 8-1.

The match against Leicestershire C was closer with two tie-break sets going Hamilton’s way, in the 7-2 victory.

Margaret Roskell with Jessi Jackson and Penny Hallam with Emily Harrison won all three sets while Polly Ahir with Margaret Heggs won one.

The ladies second team are finding it hard in group 4B.

The team of Margaret Roskell with Rosie Gildove, Chris Stevens with Helen Skerritt and Nicky Herbert with Margaret Shufflebotham lost 6-3 against Victoria seconds, Margaret and Rosie winning two sets and Nicky and Margaret one.

The team are sitting just above bottom side Loughborough who they meet in a crucial clash this week.

Every set will count as the season draws to a close.

The men’s first team are in a similar position in group 4a and are hoping to capitalise on their upcoming match against bottom side Houghton.

The team of Will Harrison with Mark Ashman, Nathan Morgans with Ciaran Boylan and Graham Brown with Stuart Bartram lost their last match against Market Bosworth thirds 7-2.