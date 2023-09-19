News you can trust since 1859
Volunteers sought by Melton wellbeing centre

New volunteers are being sought for a Melton wellbeing centre which helps people look after their mental health.
By Nick Rennie
Published 19th Sep 2023, 16:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 16:15 BST
Jenny Hendry, manager at Pepper's - A Safe Place
Jenny Hendry, manager at Pepper's - A Safe Place

Pepper’s – A Safe Place is based on King Street and offers drop-in sessions, mindfulness, and art and craft workshops for adults.

The charity hopes to introduce a new gardening project, as well as other workshops so they can reach more people who want to meet others, share experiences and make new friends.

New centre manager, Jenny Hendry, said: “Pepper’s is a lovely place to be – it’s friendly, welcoming and we always have a cup of tea or coffee waiting for our members.

A session at Pepper's - A Safe Place in Melton
A session at Pepper's - A Safe Place in Melton
“It would be fantastic if we could offer more weekly sessions to people in Melton and the surrounding villages, and we’d love more volunteers to join our friendly team so we can do this.”

Pepper’s opened its Melton centre in January 2022 and is a safe place for people to look after their mental health, combat loneliness and re-connect with the local community.

The centre is largely run by a friendly team of volunteers who are there to chat to people who join the different sessions each week.

Pepper’s is open to anyone over the age of 18 and there is no charge to go along - just bring £1 for tea and coffee.

Some of the attendees at Melton's Pepper's - A Safe Place wellbeing centre
Some of the attendees at Melton's Pepper's - A Safe Place wellbeing centre

They currently run a drop-in session on Mondays, 11am to 1pm, Mindfulness and Meditation on Mondays, 1pm to 2pm, a craft café on Tuesdays, 2pm to 4pm and an art workshop on Thursdays,

10.30am to 12.30pm.

Click HERE for more information, email [email protected] or call 07714 503 556.

