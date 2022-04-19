Villagers plan four days of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Old Dalby village hall IMAGE GOOGLE STREETVIEW EMN-220419-121209001

It all kicks off on the Thursday, June 2, at 10am with a 5km fun run from from Old Dalby to Queensway and back, with runners and walkers clad in red, white and blue clothing or topical 1950s attire.

In the evening, residents will assemble in Old Dalby village centre before parading to the top of Longcliffe Hill, carrying torches or lanterns and bearing witness to the lighting of a beacon at 9.45pm.

A fun and games picnic is scheduled for the Friday from 3pm at Queensway, with attendees bringing their own food, drinks, chairs and tables.

There will be 1950’s themed games and other activities, including three-legged races, Aunt Sally and welly wanging, along with live music and people are being encouraged to dress in clothes from the era.

On the Saturday, there will be a royal and fifties-themed evening quiz at the Old Dalby village hall.