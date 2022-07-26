Villagers lock horns over dog mess issue on cricket field

Dog mess near the boundary at Old Dalby Cricket Club

The issue angered the club’s officials and players who were forced to spend time clearing the grass before matches and training sessions.

Broughton and Old Dalby Parish Council, which owns the field, had banned dog walkers from using it to exercise their animals on but this order was challenged by a local who argued it is a public open space.

Volunteers have since come forward to offer their time to clear the mess themselves after some dog owners have failed to clear up after their pets.

The sign leading to Old Dalby Cricket Club

A public meeting was held to allow all parties to have their say on the issue, with villagers keen to continue using the field as a public open space.

The matter was mentioned at the latest cabinet meeting of Melton Borough Council by leader, Joe Orson, who represents the Old Dalby ward.

He told colleagues: “In my own village we have a cricket ground owned by the parish council and effectively the cricket club pays a low rent and maintains it.

"The parish council have banned dogs and this has been challenged by one of the villagers and it turns out that this challenge was right.

"This has resulted in a little bit of a village barney because the cricket club, as you might imagine, are not very happy and they don’t like the idea of having to play cricket with the possibility of having dog faeces on the field.

"As we all know, if you go to pick this mess up in a bag you can still smear the grass and it’s still there.

"The parish council are trying to bring sides together but it did get heated.

"A lady has volunteered to put people together to patrol the area and pick it up for the cricket club which is very noble.”

