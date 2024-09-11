Avril Blount with her 'Best in Show' prize onions at Stathern Village Show

This year’s Stathern Village Show, which featured competitions, stalls and family activities, raised around £2,300 for local causes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The joint organising committee made up of representatives of St Guthlac’s Church and the local gardening club would like to thank everyone who participated or contributed to making the event a success.

From the proceeds, 90 per cent will go to the church for essential chancel repairs and the remainder to the gardening club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Villagers competed in a number of competitions by entering their produce, flowers, artwork, handicraft and photography.

Visitors enjoy Stathern Village Show

The Bob Wadsworth President’s Cup, for Best in Show, was won by Avril Blount for her prize onions.

Children’s artwork included paintings and drawings of flower faces, make-believe animals, ‘My favourite Place’ and posters for a ‘Dream Holiday’.

Aria was awarded the Shirley Keir Cup for Children’s Best in Show for her homemade sweets. She also tied with Abby to win the cup for most points in the children’s section.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Lambert, headteacher of Stathern Primary School, presented the children’s prizes, trophies and prize draw items.

Some of the trophies presented at Stathern Village Show

The Show came to an end with Sally Fagan auctioning produce,

‘A sporting event’ was this year’s theme for the bunting flags produced by the primary school’s pupils, with designs depicting events at the Euros and Olympics.

Show secretary, Kate Jordan, said: “We were lucky to have a three-hour window with warm and dry weather to allow villagers and friends to sit outside, enjoy refreshments, play games and make purchases from the beautifully stocked craft stall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Entry numbers were slightly down in some classes but judges from each section remarked on how difficult it was to judge the best from the excellent quality of exhibits.”

Judges were: Nathan Bateson, Helen Bett, Mary Bridge-Collyns, Debbie Hollingworth, Kate Jordan, Katie Pyke and Heather Shipman.

WINNERS: Most points in Fruit and Vegetables – Colin Ramsay; Sue Wadsworth Culinary Cup – Avril Blount; John Deave Trophy – Matt White; WI Cup for Floral Section –Sarah Porter; Art Cup – Nicola Sochacka; Handicraft Cup – Sarah Porter; Most points in Handicrafts – Desnee Measom; Martin Fagan Photography Shield – Martin Fagan; Most points in Children’s section – Abby and Aria; Shirley Keir Cup for Children’s Best in Show – Aria; Bob Wadsworth President’s Cup for Best in Show – Avril Blount.