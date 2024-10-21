The Stapleford miniature railway is one of the area's popular tourist attractions

The Stapleford miniature railway and other activities are not affected by the closure of the adjacent luxury hotel.

The Melton Times broke the shock news last week that Stapleford Park Hotel had ceased trading on October 16 due to ‘adverse trading conditions’.

There had been local concerns that this might signal the end of the many other activities close by, such as the miniature railway and country pursuits, but this land is owned by the Gretton family and is managed as a separate entity.

The Stapleford Estate, which hosts these activities, has issued a statement following news of the hotel’s demise.

It reads: “The owners of The Stapleford Estate were saddened to learn of the closure of Stapleford Park Hotel.

“We would like to remind everyone that The Stapleford Estate and Stapleford Park Hotel are complete separate entities and therefore this development has no impact in any way on The Stapleford Estate, which includes Stapleford Farms, Stapleford Freedom Field, Stapleford Doggy Day Care, Stapleford Estate Rides, Stapleford Shoot, Stapleford Events and Stapleford Miniture Railway.

"We hope new owners of Stapleford Park Hotel can be found quickly and it reopens for business soon.

More information on activities hosted at the estate can be attained by emailing [email protected] or calling 01572 787540.

The miniature railway has a full programme of events lined up for 2025.

They include Models and Miniatures (June 14-15), Visiting Engine Weekend (July 26-27) and the popular annual Vintage Steam Rally (August 23-25).

We have sought further comment on the situation with the hotel from specialist insolvency practitioners, Leonard Curtis, which has been instructed to assist with placing the company into creditors’ voluntary liquidation.