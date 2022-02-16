Snooker legend Jimmy White breezes into Melton

Jimmy White with Jackson’s owner Ben Jackson and staff Amber Shearer, Hannah Dobson, Anna Kirkpatrick and Karl Barratt at the exhibition night EMN-220216-182548001

While storms raged across the borough, Jackson’s lounge witnessed devastation on the green baize as the fast and furious cueing of the legend took out nine hopeful challengers.

More than 100 fans had come to see the spectacle, which was overseen by trailblazing referee Michaela Tabb, and it didn’t disappoint.

Unsurprisingly, The Whirlwind won every frame but had a few scares along the way most notably when Stuart Hammond went 47-10 up only for Jimmy to clinch the frame 51-54.

Jimmy White at an exhibition night at Melton' Jackson's snooker club with proprietor Ben Jackson EMN-220216-121405001

In the third frame against Karl Barratt, Jimmy was on for a 134 total clearance, although as a classy touch, he let Karl pot the last black leaving the break

at 127.

It was Jimmy’s first visit to Melton and he was pleased to see such a vibrant and well supported snooker club in the town.

He said: “I love these old English towns.

Jimmy White plays a shot during a frame at the exhibition night EMN-220216-182608001

“Sadly, a lot of snooker clubs have changed into pool halls, particularly in London.

“They’re not the same - to me it’s like 11 a-side football teams becoming six a-side.”

But despite this he said snooker was enjoying a revival as TV viewing figures had risen by 15 percent in the past two years.

“In the golden age of snooker - the Seventies and Eighties - its popularity on TV was just behind football - although it was different in those days as there were only four channels.”

Stuart Hammond plays a frame against Jimmy White EMN-220216-182558001

Four years ago Jimmy started working as a TV pundit - which he describes as his first ‘real’ job - and is loving every minute of it.

“Its great to be part of a team, talking about a game that I love.”

But he still craves the challenge of competitive play.

“As I’ve got older I haven’t liked flying so much and sometimes when I play I know I’m just not on it but that’s all part of the process.

Famous snooker referee Michaela Tabb with Jackson's owner Ben Jackson EMN-220216-182537001

“I still get a buzz out of competing and want to win.”

Michaela, a pioneer for female officials in both pool and snooker, flew down from Scotland where she lives, to be at the event in Melton.

She said: “It was a lovely crowd here tonight, very engaged and respectful.

“Ben’s done a fabulous job turning this club around.“

Michaela qualified to referee on the World Snooker Tour in 2001 and went on to become the sport’s highest profile female referee, officiating on tour for 14 years including two World Championship finals.

She continues to referee but not on the main tour.

Jan Jackson interviews Jimmy White at the Melton exhibition night EMN-220216-182618001

She said: ”I am very proud of the impression I have left on snooker.

“I feel it is my legacy to the game.

“When I watch TV and see how many women there are following in my footsteps I think what an honour it is that I was the first.”

Both Jimmy and Michaela spoke about the need to invest more time and effort into promoting snooker in the UK to stop us falling behind other countries, particularly in Asia and Europe.

Michaela said we should be encouraging more youngsters to get involved in the sport with clubs offering more coaching.

One of Jimmy’s challengers, Stuart Hammond, wanted to use the experience to raise money for charity.

Last summer Stuart handed over more than £800 to Mind, the mental health charity, when he played Ronnie O’Sullivan at an exhibition at Jackson’s.

This time Stuart chose Cancer Research because his dad has had cancer and Jimmy recovered from cancer in the 1990s.

Jimmy said: “I had an operation and seven years of tests every six months before I was clear.”

He added: “My five year old grandson, Roman, is just now recovering from a kidney transplant.

“It’s experiences like these that put everything in perspective.”

Jimmy donated a signed cue and case for Stuart to auction to raise money for the cause.

So far more than £500 has been raised.