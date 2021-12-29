Rutland Hall Hotel bolsters team with new appointment

Rutland Hall Hotel’s new restaurant and bar manager, Alex-Aurel Kurani.

The Rutland Hall Hotel & Spa has announced the appointment of hospitality industry veteran Alex-Aurel Kurani as its new restaurant and bar manager.

A hotel spokesman said that Mr Kurani’s appointment, which coincides with the launch of its New Blossoms restaurant, was part of a move to bring in new expertise to ensure the venue delivered a consistently high standard of experience for its guests.

Mr Kurani said: “I’m excited and privileged to be joining the team here at Rutland Hall, which offers a great opportunity for me to put my own stamp on things.

“The best thing about going into a new restaurant is that there are no changes to be made as it serves as a fresh start for everyone.

“The high standards that we have put in place need to represent the beautiful history of the hotel and I look forward to doing just that.”

Mr Kurani’s career in hospitality began at 13-years-old helping his mother with head chef duties at a restaurant on the Greek island of Zakynthos.

He eventually become manager before moving on to work in a number of privately-owned restaurants, including such Interstate Hotels and Resorts, Jupiter Hotels, Mercure Hotels and Compass Hospitality Hotels.

John Higham, director and general manager at Rutland Hall Hotel & Spa, said: “We feel very fortunate to welcome Alex to the team whilst this exciting period of change for our hotel and restaurant is underway. We are excited to see how his fresh perspective and wealth of experience will reinvigorate the hotel’s restaurant and bar offering, and believe his insights will assist in taking Rutland Hall to the next level.”