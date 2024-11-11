Runners and walkers to take on the Great Dalby Dollop

The field sets off at last year's Great Dalby DollopThe field sets off at last year's Great Dalby Dollop
Runners and walkers will be taking on the annual Great Dalby Dollop this weekend.

The popular event is once again being held on the fields of Moscow Farm, on Burrough Road, over courses of 5km and 10km.

It all gets underway at 11am on Sunday with entry fees being £10 for adults and £5 for children aged 11 and under.

Prizes will be up for grabs and refreshments served on the day.

Organiser Ruth Mann said: “Entrants can sign up now or enter on the day.

"The course can be run or walked and dogs are more than welcome to attend too, as long as they are on a lead.

"We have beautiful scenery, a fantastic course across private farmland and there will be lots of cake being served up.

"We look forward to seeing everyone there.”

Email [email protected] or call 01664 569290 or 07930 028043 for entry forms.

Follow the event on the ‘Great Dalby Dollop’ Facebook page.

