Places still available for Belvoir children's activities scheme

Children enjoying a Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust session last summer

The programme, for youngsters aged seven to 12, is being run again by the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust for eight days, from August 8-11 and 15-18, at Belvoir Cricket Ground, at Knipton.

Activities will include cricket skills and games, basketball, orienteering, short tennis, base hide and seek, dodgeball, rounders, tri-golf, hockey, archery, fishing and visits from the birds of prey, gamekeeper and working dogs.

The cost for each child is £25 per day, with it running from 9am to 3pm each day, or parents can pay £85 for the full four days for each programme scheme.

For more information and a registration form please email [email protected] to find out more about the countryside and sports activities which will take place.