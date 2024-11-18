Young members of Melton Mowbray Swimming Club receive an award at last year's Let’s Get Moving Melton Awards from borough council leader, Councillor Pip Allnatt

Nominations can now be made for an awards scheme which recognises top sports performers and advocates of an active lifestyle in the Melton borough.

The Let’s Get Moving Melton Awards are once organised by Melton Borough Council with presentations to all the winners set to take place at a ceremony in the banqueting suite at the Stockyard on Friday January 24.

Residents are encouraged to nominate people within the community who they believe should be celebrated for their achievements and dedication to sports, physical activity and health – deadline for nominations is Monday December 16.

Councillor Pip Allnatt, leader of the council, said: “Last year’s Let’s Get Moving Melton Awards was a great success.

"It was humbling to listen to the stories and celebrate so many personalities within the community that have been instrumental in inspiring residents to lead a more active lifestyle.

“These awards are a great opportunity to acknowledge individuals, teams and groups who deserve recognition for their accomplishments to physical activity and health.

"Let’s make this year even bigger and nominate the people that deserve to have their achievements celebrated.”

There are several award categories available for both young people and adults that residents can nominate for.

Children and Young People Awards – Let's Get Moving School Award, Primary School Team of the Year, Secondary School Team of the Year, Junior Team of the Year, Junior Club of the Year, Junior Sportsperson of the Year, Let's Get Moving Young Hero Award.

Adult Awards – Team of the Year, Group/Club of the Year, Melton Inclusive Sport Physical Activity (MISPA) Person of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year, Let's Get Moving for Health Award, Let's Get Moving Hero Award, Let’s Get Moving Outstanding Contribution Award.

Criteria for each award and the nomination submission form is available on the Melton Sports and Health Alliance website – click HERE to view it.

Once all nominations have been received an independent panel will review all submissions and create a shortlist of nominees, which will be posted on the website ahead of the awards ceremony.

More information and a limited number of tickets for the awards ceremony will be available to buy closer to the event.