Clockwise from top left - Tracker, Roxy, Pablo, Mo, Ralph, Kira, Hugo & Princess, Digby

Nine beautiful dogs, who live at the Wymeswold-based Dogs Trust Loughborough centre, are looking for their forever homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pablo, a young Springer Spaniel, will need a patient, calm and understanding family to help him blossom out of his shell.

He can live with other pets but he can struggle with change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His perfect home would be with older teenagers (15+) and he would love to share the home with another, responsible dog.

Pablo - https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/spaniel-english-springer/3588698

Roxy is a gorgeous Boxer Cross who is looking for loving, laid back adopters – she is a fun loving, affectionate girl.

She loves to play, especially if you have a squeaky ball.

Roxy is happy to live with children (aged 12+) but would like to be the only pet in the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roxy - https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/boxer/3582739

Digby is a friendly Jack Russell Terrier, who is looking for patient adopters.

Digby loves to be out and about exploring on his walks, but is looking for more rural walks away from other dogs.

He is looking for a quiet, adult-only forever home.

Digby - https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-jack-russell/3582240

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ralph, a Miniature Poodle Cross, currently lives in foster care, and is looking for adopters who will show him the ropes and let him settle in at his own pace.

Ralph is a big lover of treats, and is looking forward to finding a home where he can go on some nice quiet walks.

Ralph can live with older teenagers (15+) and would like to be the only pooch.

Ralph - https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/poodle-miniature/3570913

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three-year-old terrific Tracker is a wonderful Pointer – he’s a handsome and bright young boy in need of an active family.

He would love to learn new things and be challenged physically and mentally with adventures, training and learning new skills.

He needs a quiet environment with access to quiet walks where he can sniff until his heart is content!

Tracker is looking for an adult-only home where he can be the only pet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracker - https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/pointer-german-shorthaired/1266531

Mo, the Crossbreed, he is an active boy who will never say no to an adventure.

With some Spaniel in him, he would love to remain active, and stay stimulated in his forever home.

Mo is looking for an adult-only home, but would be happy to live with other cats and dogs.

Mo is looking for patient adopters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mo - https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/crossbreed/1261870

Hugo and Princess are two gorgeous older Chihuahuas who currently live in foster care, where they have shown to love a fuss, lots of attention and won’t say no to a cosy lap to sit on.

This loveable pair enjoy nothing more than an easy stroll, followed by a snooze on the sofa.

This bonded pair are looking for a relaxing home to settle down in, and would like to be the only dogs in the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hugo and Princess - https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/chihuahua-smooth-coat/3588138

Kira the Bull Terrier is an older girl who is still energetic, lively and loves to receive attention.

Kira is looking for a forever home where she can keep playing!

She loves to run around off lead and roll in the grass, playing with soft toys all day long.

Kira is looking for an adult-only home where she can be the only pet.

Kira - https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-bull/1245309