Rev Jane Walker pictured at All Saints Church, Somerby, with Bishop of Loughborough Rt Rev Saju Muthalaly PHOTO: Melanie Davies

A service has been held to celebrate the licensing of Rev Jane Walker as priest-in-charge of the Benefice of the Burrough Hill parishes.

It was held at All Saints' Church, at Somerby, and was attended by the Bishop of Loughborough, the Rt Rev Saju Muthalaly, Archdeacon Richard Worsfold, local clergy and parishoners, family and friends.

Rev Jane, who has lived in Somerby for several years, was previously the associate priest in the benefice, which includes Somerby, Pickwell with Leesthorpe, Burrough on the Hill, Great Dalby, and Little Dalby.