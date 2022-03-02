Nearly 1,000 people complete the Belvoir Challenge

First male runners home in the 26-mile event at the Belvoir Challlenge EMN-220203-110759001

Around 900 runners and walkers took part in the gruelling event over undulating land across the Vale of Belvoir.

There was a choice of either a 15-mile or 26-mile course, starting and finishing from Harby village hall, but late changes had to be made to the routes this year.

Sarah Jackson, one of the organisers, told the Melton Times: “We were so very lucky with the weather on Saturday with bright blue skies and sunshine compared to all the storms of the previous weekend.

Female wiinner of the 26-mile event at the Belvoir Challlenge, Rhiannon Baxter EMN-220203-110749001

“These storms resulted in several trees falling within the Belvoir Estate, which resulting in changes to the initial planned route, although this didn’t affect the total distance.

“A further route change was required to avoid farmers livestock.”

The event has been running 30 years but was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Proceeds will go once again to Harby Primary School, although the total raised has not yet been finalised.

Sarah added: “Around 900 participants completed the Belvoir Challenge this year and we actually sold out of our official technical sports tops.”

Male and female winners this year in the 26 mile race were Chris Cope, who was also a previous winner, and Rhiannon Baxter. Oliver Matharu and Janet Hudson triumphed in the 15-mile event.