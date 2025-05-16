Victor Phillips with grandson Thomas Corden

An elderly Melton man with dementia has discovered a new lease of life by singing and making music with his autistic grandson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victor Phillips, who is 82, recently moved into the town’s Wilton Manor care home, where he regularly teams up with 23-year-old Thomas Corden, a talented pianist and church organist.

Victor has helped Thomas through the challenges he has faced growing up and now his grandson is doing the same for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The duo meet up at the Leicester Road home every week to sing together and entertain the other residents.

Victor Phillips with grandson Thomas Corden

Louise Corden, Victor’s daughter and Thomas’ mother, told the Melton Times: “My dad helps Thomas with singing all the great old time songs and Thomas helps my dad by being very patient, praising him and singing them over and over until my dad feels like he has done well.

"The singing and music is what keeps my dad going.

"The words to songs stay in the memory of people with dementia far longer.

"Whilst dad may forget what he did a few minutes ago, he can remember words to songs from years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Without question, his love of singing and music is definitely helping him to live with dementia.”

After his wife of 60 years, Marcia, died three years ago, Victor discovered a love for singing.

He and Louise sang for a while with the Silver Tones Choir – part of the local University of the Third Age group – and also the United Reformed Church fun choir in Melton. Currently, Victor sings with the Wilton Warblers Choir at Wilton Manor.

Victor now makes short films with Thomas called ‘Singing with Grandad’ which they post on YouTube every week with the aim of helping other people with dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Brighton, Victor moved to the Melton area with his family in 1980.

Victor, who ran up to the age of 80, including marathons (eight of which were the London Marathon), served in the army and later worked for a company on flight simulators at RAF Cranwell and RAF Cottesmore.

He has also had great support from the local Melton Re-Engage group, which reconnects older people with others – their volunteers take him out once a month for afternoon tea and entertainment and he has inspired them all to sing too.