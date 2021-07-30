Hotel near Melton to house asylum seekers

Scalford Country House Hotel, near Melton EMN-210730-133215001

It is unclear at this stage how many people will be staying at Scalford Country House Hotel under the arrangement but strict measures will be put in place to prevent any spread of coronavirus from the site.

The move was confirmed this afternoon (Friday) by Melton MP Alicia Kearns, who said: “Scalford Country House Hotel has entered into an agreement with the Home Office to provide temporary, closed quarantine accommodation to asylum seekers for around five days before being moved to long-term accommodation.

“This agreement is until November.

“This will be a secure site, and I have made clear to the Home Office that I expect an intensive Covid testing regime.

“They have confirmed that this will be in place from day one.”

The historic 80-bed hotel, which dates back to 1908, was taken over by new owners two years ago when it underwent a major refurbishment programme.

It had a chequered history in the years immediately before that when it was called Scalford Hall Hotel.

Its operating company went into administration in January 2018, with all 35 staff being made redundant.

But it reopened a week later under a new management firm, with the approval of the administrators, with employees being offered their jobs back.

However, stories began surfacing in the summer of that year of wedding receptions being cancelled, couples fearing they would lose deposits on the venue and staff walking out after not being paid.

The hotel, which is set in eight acres of gardens, was built as a hunting lodge by Major Mann Thompson.