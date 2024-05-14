Last year's beneficiaries of the Ragdale Hall Community Chest

We’ve decided to extend the deadline for applications to this year’s Ragdale Hall Community Chest by an extra week.

Community groups, charities and schools now have until Thursday May 16 at 11am to apply for a share of the £10K funding pot Ragdale Hall Spa has again put up for our scheme.

Melton In Bloom would like £500 to pay for Hornbeams, White climbing roses and White Clematis plants to enhance the ‘white wedding area’ at Parkside, where many civil ceremonies take place.

Rob Peet, who coaches young football goalkeepers aged from six to 16, has applied for £500 to help buy better and bespoke equipment, such as a reaction and rebound net, Power Bungee Cord and inflatable mannequins.

A request for £600 has been made by Melton Community Allotment to purchase two wheelbarrows, a water pump, protective netting and frames plus Topsoil to assist providing an positive environment for disadvantaged people and those with mental health issues.

Melton and District Money Advice would like like £300 towards its ‘client aid pot’, which is a fund which pays for items such as an encouragement card or a small bunch of flowers to support members of the community they help with debt problems.

The 6th Melton Mowbray Brownies pack have requested £250 to help pay for a Thames boat trip on their planned overnight sightseeing stay in London.

Applications must be for between £200 and £750.