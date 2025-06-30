Some of the members of the Ragdale Hall Spa team celebrate being honoured with ‘Best Spa for Wellness’ in the Good Spa Guide Awards 2025

Staff and management at Ragdale Hall Spa are celebrating winning a prestigious industry award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The multi award-winning venue was awarded ‘Best Spa for Wellness’ in the Good Spa Guide Awards 2025.

Out of nearly 100 UK spas, they were one of eight that were crowned in the annual awards held at the Spa Life UK Convention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each year, the awards ‘spies’ review over 100 spas and shortlist the top finalists before the public votes for their favourites.

Upon receiving the award, managing director Hugh Wilson, commented: “With wellness at the heart of everything we do at Ragdale Hall Spa, it is not only part of our heritage but the very platform on which we stand.

"Being recognised as ‘Best Spa for Wellness’ is an accolade which reflects the care we invest in creating holistic wellness experiences and highlights the expertise we hold within our team.

"I’m incredibly proud of our team’s dedication and thankful to our guests, who continue to trust in Ragdale Hall Spa.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daphne Metland, founder of The Good Spa Guide, said: “Ragdale Hall Spa have been delivering wellness treatments for over 35 years, making them an obvious contender for the ‘Best Spa in Wellness’ category.”

She added: “A quarter of a million spa-lovers voted in the Good Spa Guide Awards this year – confirming just how valued the UK spa industry is.”

Since 1990, Ragdale Hall Spa has been a sanctuary of wellness.

Over the decades, the venue has carefully curated therapies, classes and treatments, blending traditional practices with modern innovation, all designed to support overall wellbeing.