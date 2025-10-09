Carol Bowes pictured after being surprised with flowers and gifts after clocking up 50 years working at Ragdale Hall Spa

From the day in September 1975 when she first took the staff bus from Melton Mowbray, Carol Bowes continues to love working at Ragdale Hall Spa.

Carol (69) has been reflecting on her impressive service, which stretches from the days when it was a health farm owned by Slimming Magazine to the hugely expanded award-winning spa it is today.

She was initially a chamber maid when there were only 36 rooms and now works in the laundry, as part of a dedicated team which washes and irons bed sheets, towels and dressing gowns for the hundreds of guests who pass through each week.

Carol is the first Ragdale employee to ever work there for half-a-century and to mark her impressive milestone, managers and colleagues surprised her with flowers, cake and gifts.

Carol Bowes at work in the laundry at Ragdale Hall Spa, where she's worked for 50 years

Among her commemorative gifts was a special ‘one-of-its-kind’ golden embroidered Ragdale Hall Spa robe.

She told the Melton Times: “I love working here – I never wake up not wanting to come in.

"It doesn’t seem like 50 years, I don’t know where the years have gone.

"Working in the laundry is a physical job but it keeps me fit.

"We are the heart of the place really and it feels like being part of a family at Ragdale.”

Carol was born in Melton and attended Brownlow Primary and John Ferneley College.

One of her early jobs was at the old Palmers shoe factory, which was based at Snow Hill, but her life changed she got the job at Ragdale at the age of 19.

In those days it was known as Ragdale Hall Health Hyro and was owned by Audrey Eyton, who created the iconic F-plan diet.

She was one of 12 chamber maids, with guests staying a week and leaving at weekends and the laundry being sent away to contractors.

Carol also worked through the entire ownership period of Michael Isaacs and Gary Nesbitt, founders of Our Price Records, who bought Ragdale in 1990.

US company, Fortress Investment Group, acquired the spa this year after 35 years of family ownership

Carol enjoys working at the new laundry building, which is must larger and lighter with great views of the surrounding countryside.

Family members have also worked at Ragdale over the years, including Carol’s three sisters, a brother and her grandson.

Her late partner, Carl, was a driver for the spa and they met at work.

"I’m up at 4.30am every morning to walk the dogs, I do a workout and then I am in work by 7am,” said Carol.

"I’ve no plans to retire – I will keep going as long as I can.”

Managing director, Hugh Wilson, commented: “Carol is a truly loyal and highly valued member of the team, and she holds a unique and very special accolade in completing her 50 years’ service.

"Her sense of fun brings enjoyment to those who work with her and her dedication to Ragdale is quite exceptional.

"We are very privileged to celebrate this milestone with her.”

Click HERE to read Ragdale’s blog about Carol and see more photos.