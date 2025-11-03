Alastair McQuillan, a member of the Rutland & Melton Green Party

For too long, Melton and the country at large has been governed by politicians who promised the moon on a stick and at times couldn’t even deliver the stick.

Over the past 15 years, we have seen an unsettling pattern: short-term fixes presented as long-term solutions, grand announcements followed by drift, and policies that prioritised corporate profit and political expediency over the everyday well-being of families, workers and communities.

From housing that remains out of reach for many, to public services stretched at times beyond breaking point and a climate emergency still treated as optional, these failures have real human costs.

The record is clear. Successive administrations have presided over rising inequality, underfunded local services and stagnating wages while allowing housing and land speculation to shape our town and countryside.

Public transport promises have too often been stalled or under-delivered, leaving rural communities like ours isolated.

Environmental protections have been watered down at precisely the moment we should have been accelerating a just, green transition.

But despair is not our inheritance. If the past decade and a half has shown us what doesn’t work, it also lights the path toward what does.

The Green Party offers a hopeful, practical alternative rooted in community resilience, fairness and ecological sanity.

Hope for the future in Melton means affordable homes built for people - not profit - near jobs and services not on the edge of town; it means bus and rail services that connect people reliably to work, education and healthcare; it means green spaces protected and enhanced, not sacrificed to speculative development.

We believe in bold, positive politics: policies that transform rather than tinker.

A Green-led vision is about retrofitting homes to cut bills and emissions, creating well-paid local green jobs in renewable energy, insulation and sustainable agriculture, and establishing community-led planning that gives residents a meaningful say over how our town grows.

It’s about shifting from reactive crisis management to proactive stewardship: preparing our infrastructure for a changing climate, investing in local care networks, and supporting small businesses and co‑operatives that keep wealth circulating in our locality.

Bold politics also means fairness. We want to end the scandal of low wages and insecure work by championing local living wage campaigns and supporting apprenticeships in emerging green sectors.

Our approach to housing will prioritise genuinely affordable homes and community land trusts to keep properties in public hands.

And we will fight for young people in Melton - for affordable education, training and transport - so they can build lives here without being priced out.

There is real momentum for change. Community groups, volunteers and local activists are already leading the way - restoring biodiversity in our parks and neglected spaces, campaigning for better services, and caring for other people in our community.

The Green Party seeks to amplify these efforts with pragmatic policies and accountable leadership.

We are ready to show that caring for people and planet is not contradictory; it is the only sustainable path to a prosperous, fair Melton.

If we choose courage over complacency, collaboration over division, and vision over short-term gain, Melton can become a blueprint for a brighter future - green, inclusive and resilient.

Join us in making that future real.