Decision expected to close Somerby tip
It is part of a £300,000 cost-saving package outlined by Leicestershire County Council set to kick in this autumn.
Current users of the Somerby site will be asked to use Lake Terrace at Melton Mowbray instead.
The changes also mean all county waste sites will reduce opening hours during the summer, from April to September, from next year, and all will close on Christmas Eve
The council has repeatedly highlighted the current financial pressures, including a budget gap of £85million by 2028 due to spiralling costs and a growing demand on services.
Two consultations on waste site proposals have taken place, and feedback from residents has played an important part in modifying the original plans.
Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet member for the environment and green agenda, said: “These new plans balance the needs of our residents alongside our need to save money.
"We’re super-efficient but pressures are growing, and the savings made from these plans will help to reduce our budget gap.
“Regretfully, we do recognise that the loss of Somerby will have an impact on people who use the site, but Melton Mowbray is an alternative site a relatively short drive away and will be open five days a week.”
The council currently runs 14 waste sites – more than other East Midlands counties – and Somerby costs the council significantly more per visit than the more frequently visited sites.