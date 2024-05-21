Somerby waste and recycling site

The permanent closure of the waste site at Somerby is expected to be confirmed at a meeting at County Hall on Friday.

It is part of a £300,000 cost-saving package outlined by Leicestershire County Council set to kick in this autumn.

Current users of the Somerby site will be asked to use Lake Terrace at Melton Mowbray instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The changes also mean all county waste sites will reduce opening hours during the summer, from April to September, from next year, and all will close on Christmas Eve

The council has repeatedly highlighted the current financial pressures, including a budget gap of £85million by 2028 due to spiralling costs and a growing demand on services.

Two consultations on waste site proposals have taken place, and feedback from residents has played an important part in modifying the original plans.

Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet member for the environment and green agenda, said: “These new plans balance the needs of our residents alongside our need to save money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re super-efficient but pressures are growing, and the savings made from these plans will help to reduce our budget gap.

“Regretfully, we do recognise that the loss of Somerby will have an impact on people who use the site, but Melton Mowbray is an alternative site a relatively short drive away and will be open five days a week.”