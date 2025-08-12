Villagers without power after two major fires break out in nearby fields
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of the blazes – one is north of the village and the other is between Whissendine and Langham.
A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the two fires ‘have disrupted overhead power lines, resulting in a complete power outage across Whissendine Village’.
Seven pumps have been deployed across both sites.
The power issues were reported to National Grid shortly before 1.30pm.
The company confirmed that 594 properties in Whissendine were without power at that stage, telling residents ‘There's a fault on the high voltage power lines above ground in your area’.
At 4.47pm, National Grid said that power supply had been restored to 306 properties but that 288 still had no power.
The company estimates that all of the village will be reconnected by 9pm tonight at the latest.