Ethan Walsh, who sadly passed away following a collision on the A607

The family of the 27-year-old man who died following a collision on the A607 near East Goscote have described him as ‘caring, helpful and talented’.

Ethan Walsh, who lived at Coalville, passed away following the single-vehicle incident, which happened at around 6.30pm on Wednesday September 11, near the villages of East Goscote and Queniborough, close to the roundabout with Melton Road.

Ethan had been driving a black Alpha Romeo Giulia at the time of the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a moving tribute to Ethan, his family said: “Ethan was an athlete, a therapist, a brother, an uncle, a boyfriend, a grandson, a nephew, a cousin and a son who we could not be prouder of.

Ethan Walsh, who sadly died following a road collision

“He had grown into a wonderful, caring man who just enjoyed every single day.

"He had built a business and was on the path to a fantastic future.

"We have been robbed of the opportunity to witness that future and to be a part of it, and for that we are utterly heartbroken.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethan had been taken to hospital following the collision where he remained in a critical condition.

Sadly, he passed away in hospital on Friday September 13.

A male passenger in the vehicle, who is in his 20s, was also taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

The vehicle had been travelling towards the city when it left the road and came to a stop down a steep embankment.

Det Con Paul Hicks, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts continue to remain with Ethan’s family and his friends following this tragic loss and we continue to provide full support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision. As we have previously said, the car joined the A607 from the Queniborough roundabout and had only travelled around 200 metres before the incident occurred.

“We are working to establish why the car left the road and would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen the car being driven beforehand or captured footage on a dashcam to make contact. Similarly, if you saw the incident but haven’t yet spoken to police please come forward.”

Anyone with information can report it HERE or by calling 101, quoting 24*544221.