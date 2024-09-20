Family left 'utterly heartbroken' after fatal A607 collision
Ethan Walsh, who lived at Coalville, passed away following the single-vehicle incident, which happened at around 6.30pm on Wednesday September 11, near the villages of East Goscote and Queniborough, close to the roundabout with Melton Road.
Ethan had been driving a black Alpha Romeo Giulia at the time of the collision.
In a moving tribute to Ethan, his family said: “Ethan was an athlete, a therapist, a brother, an uncle, a boyfriend, a grandson, a nephew, a cousin and a son who we could not be prouder of.
“He had grown into a wonderful, caring man who just enjoyed every single day.
"He had built a business and was on the path to a fantastic future.
"We have been robbed of the opportunity to witness that future and to be a part of it, and for that we are utterly heartbroken.”
Ethan had been taken to hospital following the collision where he remained in a critical condition.
Sadly, he passed away in hospital on Friday September 13.
A male passenger in the vehicle, who is in his 20s, was also taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.
The vehicle had been travelling towards the city when it left the road and came to a stop down a steep embankment.
Det Con Paul Hicks, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts continue to remain with Ethan’s family and his friends following this tragic loss and we continue to provide full support.
“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision. As we have previously said, the car joined the A607 from the Queniborough roundabout and had only travelled around 200 metres before the incident occurred.
“We are working to establish why the car left the road and would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen the car being driven beforehand or captured footage on a dashcam to make contact. Similarly, if you saw the incident but haven’t yet spoken to police please come forward.”
Anyone with information can report it HERE or by calling 101, quoting 24*544221.