Sixth arrest in A46 murder investigation
Another person has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident last month on the A46 near Melton.
The arrest is in connection with a collision which happened at around 1.30am on Friday February 11 just before the Six Hills junction and involved a silver Skoda Fabia which left the carriageway.
Two 21-year-old men, Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both from Banbury, Oxfordshire, who were inside the car, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Following initial enquiries, two other cars were reported to have been travelling in the area at the time of the collision.
Five people have already been charged with murder and a 20-year-old Leicester man was taken into custody this morning (Monday).
Natasha Akhtar (21), of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham; Ansreen Bukhari (45) and Mahek Bukhari, (27), both of George Eardley Close, Stoke, Raees Jamal (21), of Lingdale Close, Loughborough; and 28-year-old Rekan Karwan, of Tomlin Road, Leicester, have all previously been charged with murder and remanded into custody.