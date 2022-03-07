Sixth arrest in A46 murder investigation

Latest news EMN-220216-160452001

The arrest is in connection with a collision which happened at around 1.30am on Friday February 11 just before the Six Hills junction and involved a silver Skoda Fabia which left the carriageway.

Two 21-year-old men, Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both from Banbury, Oxfordshire, who were inside the car, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Following initial enquiries, two other cars were reported to have been travelling in the area at the time of the collision.

Five people have already been charged with murder and a 20-year-old Leicester man was taken into custody this morning (Monday).