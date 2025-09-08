Police investigate after 15-year-old spotted driving dangerously in Melton

By Nick Rennie
Published 8th Sep 2025, 09:08 BST
Melton Police posted this photo of the vehicle suspected of being driven dangerously by a 15-year-oldplaceholder image
Police are investigating reports of a 15-year-old driving a car dangerously on the roads around Melton Mowbray.

Officers abandoned their pursuit of the vehicle because they say it would have been too dangerous for other road users at the time but they have now located the car the underage driver was believed to have been at the wheel of.

Pc Shane Sanderson posted on the Melton force Facebook site yesterday (Sunday): “Earlier this week, we received reports of a 15-year-old driving dangerously around Melton.

“Officers responded, but due to the reckless manner of driving, it wasn’t safe to pursue.

“Tonight, thanks to a sharp-eyed off-duty officer, the same vehicle was spotted again.

“Officers quickly deployed and located the car, which had been hidden away.

“Driving without a licence, insurance, or any legal documents is a serious risk to everyone — especially when the driver is just 15 years old.

“There was zero consideration for the safety of other road users or pedestrians.”

