Melton Police posted this photo of the vehicle suspected of being driven dangerously by a 15-year-old

Police are investigating reports of a 15-year-old driving a car dangerously on the roads around Melton Mowbray.

Officers abandoned their pursuit of the vehicle because they say it would have been too dangerous for other road users at the time but they have now located the car the underage driver was believed to have been at the wheel of.

Pc Shane Sanderson posted on the Melton force Facebook site yesterday (Sunday): “Earlier this week, we received reports of a 15-year-old driving dangerously around Melton.

“Officers responded, but due to the reckless manner of driving, it wasn’t safe to pursue.

“Tonight, thanks to a sharp-eyed off-duty officer, the same vehicle was spotted again.

“Officers quickly deployed and located the car, which had been hidden away.

“Driving without a licence, insurance, or any legal documents is a serious risk to everyone — especially when the driver is just 15 years old.

“There was zero consideration for the safety of other road users or pedestrians.”