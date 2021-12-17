House in Melton raided in police drug-dealing operation

Police have made arrests EMN-211217-174044001

Officers seized a large quantity of Class A drugs after stopping a car in Wollaton which they suspected was involved in illegal activity.

They conducted a search of the vehicle in the incident, on Wednesday, and recovered wraps of what they believed to be crack cocaine, as well as a quantity of suspected heroin.

A 15-year-old boy, a man aged 18, and a 46-year-old woman were taken into custody and questioned on being in possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Subsequent searches were also conducted on houses in Bulwell Forest and Melton, where officers recovered a quantity of tablets, scales, mobile phones and laptops.

Det Con Dionne Love, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to these proactive efforts, officers quickly recovered a significant quantity of drugs and have taken them out of circulation.

“We are committed to our efforts to stop people who may be bringing drugs into Nottinghamshire and drug-related activity across the county.

“Drugs can often be indicative of wider serious organised criminality, as well as being illegal to possess themselves, and this is why we act so robustly when we find drugs or receive intelligence.

“Three people were arrested and our enquiries continue.”

Local police teams are working proactively on information from members of the community.