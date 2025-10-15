Council officials close up the latest Melton property where continued anti-social behaviour was reported

Another property has been closed up in Melton Mowbray following regular reports of anti-social behaviour.

This is the 12th property in the last year where the borough council has taken such action, in collaboration with town police officers.

The latest house to be slapped with a Full Closure Order is believed to be on New Street and come after ‘significant anti-social behaviour and criminal activity’ there.

A Melton Borough Council spokesperson said: “This is the 12th closure order we have obtained in the past 12 months and is part of our collaborative work with Melton Police to make our communities safer.

"The closure order prohibits anyone from entering the property for a period of three months, aiming to improve lives of residents living in the area.”

The spokesperson added: “Closure notices are sought as a last resort when a resident refuses to engage with the council or other support networks; and other action to resolve the inappropriate or disruptive behaviour has been unsuccessful.”

In another local police initiative in the town, a suspected prolific shoplifter was arrested and charged on Sunday October 12 after collaborative work between the Neighbourhood Proactive Team and the Safer Streets Team.

Connor Clark is suspected of carrying out multiple shop thefts in Melton and was due in court this week.

Call police on 101 if you want to report anti-social behaviour (ASB) and other criminal behaviour or go to www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime to give information online.

You can visit www.melton.gov.uk/contact-us/reporting to give details about ASB in the borough.