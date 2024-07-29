The Grace Trust present a cheque for £15,000 to the local air ambulance

The local air ambulance service has received a generous donation of £15,000 from a charitable trust.

The money came from The Grace Trust, which is funded by donated cash from businesses and individuals, most of whom are members of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church.

It will be used by the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA) and Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) to buy a new LUCAS device, a chest compression system that delivers uninterrupted and consistent chest compressions.

The equipment is helpful in difficult transport conditions and eliminates the physical strain on the person performing CPR.

The third generation of the device has improved features to enable maintenance and handling and allows for new insights through easy, wireless bluetooth access to device data.

“The Grace Trust has provided generous support to The Air Ambulance Service which provide an amazing service throughout Warwickshire, Northamptonshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland, as well as the national Children’s Air Ambulance,” said Chris Birch, trust liaison manager for The Grace Trust.

“The recent donation has gone towards a new automatic CPR machine that will enable crucial aid to patients who might not survive without such rapid intervention."

The WNAA and DLRAA crews deliver critical care at road traffic collisions, sports events, medical emergencies – such as cardiac arrest and accidents at home – and other incidents needing expert pre-hospital medical interventions.

Chloe Bass, legacies and in memory manager for the air ambulance charity. commented: "The Grace Trust have supported our charity over the past 11 years and without them our lifesaving missions wouldn’t have been possible.