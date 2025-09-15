An aerial view of Melton Mowbray town centre Image: courtesy of Dan Parker (Melton and around from ABOVE Steely DRONE)

Residents of Melton Mowbray are being urged to give their views in an annual survey which seeks to improve the town centre.

The 2025 Town Centre Perception Survey has been launched by Melton Borough Council to gauge the opinions of local people on how resources are spent with visitors to the town also encouraged to make their comments known too.

The council wants as many voices to be heard as possible through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund-backed survey, which has driven improvements over the past two years.

Over £300,000 has supported local businesses, a dedicated operative now helps maintain green spaces, and survey feedback has directly shaped key initiatives like the Town Centre Design Guide and a new strategy to attract more businesses, jobs and opportunities to the area.

Last year’s survey highlighted areas of improvement, including cleanliness, green spaces, signage, and community atmosphere.

The council responded by investing £45,000 in new street furniture, as well as increasing support and raising the profile of local volunteer groups.

Leader of the council, Councillor Pip Allnatt, said: “Listening and learning from our community is vital and this survey offers a valuable opportunity to gather insights that will help shape improvements to Melton Mowbray town centre.

"I encourage all residents and visitors to take a few moments to share their views – your feedback will directly inform our future plans.”

Information stalls will provide details about the survey at the town market on Tuesday September 23 and at the Stockyard on Tuesday October 7.

Council representatives on these stalls will also showcase projects funded through the initiative, offering residents and visitors an opportunity to learn more and get involved.

Go to haveyoursay.melton.gov.uk to complete the survey by the deadline, which is midnight on Friday October 10.

Residents and visitors can also request a paper copy, from the Parkside council offices or by writing to the council.

Feedback on future improvements for the town centre was also be taken from a town business forum hosted last week by the borough council which was attended by a large cross section of business owners and traders.