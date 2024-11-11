Festive season to kick off at Belvoir Castle’s Retail Village
Starting on Saturday November 23 and running until Sunday December 22, the line-up of events includes winter food and gift stalls, yuletide workshops, carol singers, choirs and Santa Claus in his grotto.
Visitors will be entertained during weekend visits to the retail village with live music, choirs, musicians, carols singers and brass bands filling the space with joyful sounds as guests shop, dine and socialise.
There is also a programme of workshops taking place each weekend throughout the winter period, including wreath-making, bauble painting, decorative sewing workshops, Christmas card printing workshops, among many other opportunities to get crafty.
Rachel Cullis Dorsett, marketing consultant at Belvoir Castle said: “Christmas is such an incredibly exciting time of year for all ages and the team here has worked hard to ensure that there’s a wide range of memorable festive events for all interests here at Belvoir.
“We’re very lucky to have our beautiful retail village and we hope our visitors enjoy everything this has to offer this Christmas in a truly glorious setting.”
Visitors can enjoy a Christmas Afternoon Tea at The Belvoir Bistro, decadent cakes, sandwiches and scones with a festive twist at the birthplace of the Afternoon Tea tradition.
The Breakfast with Santa experience is available on select dates and tickets are £25 per person, for both adults and children.
The Santa’s Grotto will also be available on select dates from 23rd November and tickets are £15 for each child, adults go free.
