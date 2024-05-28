Open day to be held at Holwell Nature Reserve
An open day is being staged at Holwell Nature Reserve next month.
Attendees will be invited to take a walk around Brown’s Hill Quarry, North Quarry and Holwell Mineral Line on Sunday June 9, from 11am to 4pm.
Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust is organising the event and members will be serving refreshments throughout.
Visitors can learn about the new tree planting scheme and discover the history of the site and how it was transformed from a working quarry to a haven for nature.