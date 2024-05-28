The beautiful Holwell Nature ReserveIMAGE: Peter Dawson

An open day is being staged at Holwell Nature Reserve next month.

Attendees will be invited to take a walk around Brown’s Hill Quarry, North Quarry and Holwell Mineral Line on Sunday June 9, from 11am to 4pm.

Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust is organising the event and members will be serving refreshments throughout.

