Show home opened for new Whissendine housing development
Mulberry Homes is marketing a collection of 51 three, four and five-bedroom homes at Whissendine Grove, off Stapleford Road.
The firm honoured a local man by naming a road after Charles Forryan, a local philanthropist who dedicated his life to the community at Whissendine.
Mary Timlin, Sales Director at Mulberry Homes, said: “Whissendine Grove is a beautiful and exclusive development in a fantastic part of the country, and we loved unveiling the show home.
“Whissendine Grove will provide homebuyers with a great opportunity to move to a carefully crafted development in a hand-picked location.
"At Mulberry Homes, we put a lot of focus on the location and facilities available to our homeowners to ensure the most seamless transition to their new home.”
Go to www.mulberryhomes.co.uk/developments/whissendine or call 0333 1211110 for more details about the properties.