Mulberry Homes has opened its show home for the new Whissendine development

A housebuilder has launched its show home for a development of 51 new properties at Whissendine.

Mulberry Homes is marketing a collection of 51 three, four and five-bedroom homes at Whissendine Grove, off Stapleford Road.

The firm honoured a local man by naming a road after Charles Forryan, a local philanthropist who dedicated his life to the community at Whissendine.

Mary Timlin, Sales Director at Mulberry Homes, said: “Whissendine Grove is a beautiful and exclusive development in a fantastic part of the country, and we loved unveiling the show home.

“Whissendine Grove will provide homebuyers with a great opportunity to move to a carefully crafted development in a hand-picked location.

"At Mulberry Homes, we put a lot of focus on the location and facilities available to our homeowners to ensure the most seamless transition to their new home.”

Go to www.mulberryhomes.co.uk/developments/whissendine or call 0333 1211110 for more details about the properties.