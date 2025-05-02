Open day to be held at new eco-conscious housing scheme
Green Dragon Homes is holding an open day on Saturday May 10 to showcase the 14 Asfordby Hill properties to potential buyers.
Every home at Coppers Meadow is equipped with the latest in eco-efficiency, including solar panels, battery storage, and intelligent AI-powered Wondrwall systems.
This latter technology significantly reduces energy costs by learning and adapting to each household’s routines, while also integrating home security, Alexa voice control, and Sonos smart audio, which the builders have designed to bring together sustainability and cutting-edge convenience.
Each home on the site also benefits from its very own allotment, encouraging a self-sufficient and sustainable lifestyle.
A spokesperson for the developers said: “As one of the most eco-friendly residential sites in the UK, Coppers Meadow represents the future of sustainable living.
“Nestled in picturesque Leicestershire countryside - on land owned by The Crown, where the King’s horses are often seen wandering - the homes are set around a tranquil central pond.
“This thoughtfully designed, gated development includes a variety of detached homes, bungalows, townhouses, and semi-detached houses - each blending contemporary elegance with innovative green technology.”
All homes are now available for sale and are being marketed exclusively by Hortons Estate Agents.
To celebrate the completion of the site, the open day will offer prospective buyers the opportunity to explore the show homes and the wider development first-hand from noon.
Go online at www.coppersmeadow.co.uk for more details on the development or call Hortons on 0330 0430131.
