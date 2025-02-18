Luxury homebuilder helps wildlife thrive at brand-new Rutland development

Luxury homebuilder Mulberry Homes is helping to protect local wildlife and enhance the environment at its newly launched Whissendine development, by installing a variety of eco-friendly features.

The development, called Mulberry Homes at Whissendine, is a stunning collection of 51 two, three, four and five-bedroom open market homes, including five homes available on the Government-backed First Homes scheme, situated in the beautiful Rutland countryside.

Across the development, Mulberry Homes is creating a safer and more accommodating environment for animals to call home.

Bat bricks are being integrated into select properties and a variety of bird boxes, for species including sparrows, are being installed. To the north of the development is an attenuation pond, which will act as an important resource for birds and other wildlife.

CGI of Mulberry Homes at Whissendine

Artificial refugia will be created to provide refuge and foraging opportunities for hedgehogs and herptiles. The refugia will comprise of a large block or stone base and be topped with a stack of felled logs to provide suitable crevices.

The homebuilder is also protecting and retaining the eight-acre site’s existing green spaces. Native grassland, multiple species of hedgerows and 45 trees will be planted, to ensure local flora and fauna have the habitat they need to thrive.

Sophie Leathley, Senior Brand and Marketing Manager at Mulberry Homes, said: “At Mulberry Homes, we put a lot of care into enhancing the areas where we build our homes. We are very proud to be creating a community in Whissendine that allows both residents and the local environment to thrive, and are looking forward to seeing which wildlife comes to reside here.”

The village of Whissendine is rich in history and home to a fully restored 19th Century windmill. Residents benefit from a range of amenities, such as a village shop and post office, a cosy local pub, allotments, village hall and sports club. Just under 10 miles away is Rutland Water, one of the largest manmade lakes in Europe, where visitors can enjoy long walks, bike rides and water sports.

For families with children, Whissendine CE Primary School, Catmose College and Harington School are all within easy reach, and a selection of independent schools are also on offer throughout the county.

Whissendine also provides excellent transport links and is nearby the picturesque towns of Oakham, Uppingham and Stamford. Oakham train station is less than five miles away from the development, providing routes to Peterborough, Leicester, Cambridge and Stansted Airport.