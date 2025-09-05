Leicestershire homebuilder to unveil brand-new development in Queniborough

A computer generated image of Queen's Manor, Queniborough

Five-star developer David Wilson Homes is set to launch a brand-new 143-home development in Queniborough on Saturday 6th September.

Located on Barkby Road, the new development – Queen’s Manor – will bring a selection of two to five bedroom homes designed to appeal to a wide variety of buyers, from first-time homeowners to growing families and those looking to upsize.

Prospective buyers will be able to visit David Wilson Homes’ Thorpebury in the Limes marketing suite on Barkbythorpe Road in Thorpebury to learn more about the homes available at Queen’s Manor.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “Having completed The Millstones development in 2017, we’re delighted to return to Queniborough.

A computer generated street scene of Queen's Manor

“The new Queen’s Manor community has been thoughtfully designed with modern living in mind, incorporating green spaces and layouts that suit a variety of lifestyles.

“We encourage anyone interested in our properties at Queen’s Manor to visit Thorpebury in the Limes, where our friendly sales team will be on hand to answer any questions.”

Nestled within green countryside, Queen’s Manor offers a charming village lifestyle in a well-connected location, blending modern convenience with a peaceful setting. Leicester city centre is less than seven miles away, providing residents with easy access to a wide range of restaurants, shops, and leisure facilities.

Closer to home, Queniborough provides various everyday essentials, including well-regarded schools, local eateries, and convenient road links to the A46 and M1.

For more information about Queen’s Manor, call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8483.

To view the range of properties that the housebuilder is building across the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Leicestershire.