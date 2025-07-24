Visitors enjoying Belvoir Castle Flower & Garden Show 2025 IMAGE George Parish

Gardening experts had a tough job judging competitions at Belvoir Castle's Flower & Garden Show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supported by the London College of Garden Design, CED Stone and Boughton Loam, it was open to anyone in horticulture and involved designing a border display with a focus on pollinators.

From a dozen finalists, the judging panel - consisting of Belvoir’s head gardener Andy Tudbury as well as Adam Frost and David Domoney - selected Carina Park as the winner of the coveted Duchess of Rutland Trophy for Best in Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Pateman and Elodie Pradon received the People’s Choice Awards for Saturday and Sunday, respectively, which is chosen by Belvoir’s visitors.

Carina Park, winner of the Duchess of Rutland Trophy for Best in Show at Belvoir Castle Flower & Garden Show IMAGE George Parish

Chris Holloway, of Baccara Plants, was also awarded the Best Trade Stand award.

Other notable designs included a submission from Stephen Cobb, who created a feature garden to highlight products from CED Stone, whilst Belvoir Castle’s own volunteer gardeners designed a border to raise awareness of the Estate’s volunteering scheme and what it means to them.

Best in show winner, Carina, said: “This was my first time doing a Show Garden so to come away with first place is truly exciting and I was completely shocked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The show had a wonderful atmosphere, and it was a joy to interact with the public and fellow enthusiasts.”

Thousands of people attended the event and there were a few famous faces too, including Adam Frost, from BBC’s Gardeners’ World, and David Domoney, star of ITV’s Love Your Weekend, who hosted masterclasses and Q&As in the marquee, signed books and posed for pictures with their legion of friendly fans.

The original founder of the show and the person in charge of bringing it to life, Andy Tudbury, was delighted with the event and said: “There was a wonderful atmosphere this year and we’re so pleased that so many of our guests enjoyed themselves as they wandered the gardens, took inspiration for their own outdoor spaces and chatted with some of horticulture’s leading experts.

“The gardening team has worked extremely hard ensuring everything was in perfect condition and ready to wow guests with beautiful colours and delightful aromas from the flower beds.”

Belvoir Castle has confirmed it will hold the event against next year.