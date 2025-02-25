The Kettleby Cross is preparing to host a 12-day beer festival

The pumps will be working overtime from next week when a Melton Mowbray pub begins its 12-day beer festival with ales up for grabs for £2.15 a pint.

A range of 25 real ales, including five from international brewers, will be available at The Kettleby Cross, on Wilton Road, from Wednesday March 5 through to Sunday March 16.

The overseas brewers – who are all female – are from Italy, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and USA and the beers on sale in the festival have not previously been available at the pub.

A number of beers have been brewed for the first time, exclusively for the festival and there will be vegan ales, also suitable for vegetarians.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include cherries and cocoa beans in their ingredients.

Pub manager Ali McQuillan said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, featuring beers not previously available to our customers in the pub, including those from brewers as far afield as Australia and New Zealand, as well as those closer to home, over a 12-day period."

Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint.

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as part of the festival magazine – a digital version will also be available on the Wetherspoon app and website.

All ales will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.