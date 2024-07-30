Thousands of pie and spirits lovers set to converge on Melton
The PieFest and SpiritsFest event is expected to be a big draw again, from 10am on both days.
Pies from across the UK will be on sale and available to sample, including sweet and savoury ones, gluten-free, veggie and vegan, as well as the old favourites, some being served hot with mash, veg and gravy.
The Pie Theatre will host talks and demonstrations, including a history of pies and favourite recipes while workshops will include pie-making for adults, as well as for children.
SpiritsFest includes a whole range of spirits - gin, rum, whisky, vodka, as well as flavoured ones.
Again, spirits talks, tastings and demonstrations will be on the menu and Brentingby Gin, which is based on the site will be open for business.
Organiser, Matthew O’Callaghan, told the Melton Times: “It’s going to be a cracking event especially with the good weather that’s expected.
"Being mostly in halls, it will be cooler if the weather is really hot.
"For pie lovers there’s lots of old favourites and some new piemakers coming as well as workshops so adults and kids can make their own pies.
"On the spirits side, we’ve some original distillers coming along including vodka and of course gin.
"There’s music from Melton Folk and morris dancing.
"We’re expecting a good crowd to come along, including at least four coaches from the north – and they do know something about pies.”
Tickets cost £5 for adults while youngsters aged 16 and under get in free.
Go to www.meltonfestivals.co.uk/piefest to buy advance tickets.
