Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s the perfect summer drink 🍹

Pimms and Greene King have teamed up to offer pub-goers a free glass of Pimms

The offer will be available in 361 venues across the UK

People will be heading to the pub to watch a summer of sport including; the Euros, Wimbledon and Olympics

More than 300 pubs across the UK are offering a free glass of Pimm’s this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pimm’s and brewing company Greene King have teamed up to help Brits celebrate a summer of sport, with a glass of its iconic No.1 Serve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A free glass of the summer staple will be offered to Brits celebrating the Euros, the Wimbledon Championship and the upcoming Olympics at Greene King pubs across the country.

Pimms are offering pub-goers a free glass of No.1 Serve. (Photo credit: Mischief PR) | Mischief PR

The offer will be available in 361 venues across the UK, including Chef & Brewer, Farmhouse Inns and Greene Kings pubs until the end of July, as Brits cheer on their favourite teams and athletes.

However, it’s not only for sports fans as Pimm’s and Greene King are extending their offer to anyone choosing to drink in a participating pub this summer.

To claim the free glass of Pimm’s, all customers need to do is visit this link, where they will be able to redeem their unique code, which will allow them to take advantage of the offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Barrett, Pimm’s Marketing Manager, said: “What better way to celebrate the nation’s success in sport than a lovely tipple in the sun?

“We know Pimm’s is synonymous with summer, so we’ve partnered with 361 outlets so you can enjoy one on us down at the pub.

“Head down to an eligible Chef & Brewer, Farmhouse Inn or Greene King and raise a glass with friends and family.”

The offer is only available to those aged 18 years and over. The full list of participating venues can be found on the Pimm’s website.