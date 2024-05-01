The exterior of the vacant cafe unit at Melton railway station

East Midlands Railway say it is an ideal location for a food retailer to either relocate to or start a new business with 200,000 people visiting the station every year.

The unit has been empty for a while, with Don’t Be Latte among the cafe which has occupied it in recent years.

Simon Pready, commercial director for East Midlands Railway, said: "This retail unit offers a fantastic opportunity to someone who wants to grow their business in a busy location or an entrepreneur starting off on their journey.

"It would be perfect for a café or a sandwich shop, and with more than 200,000 rail passenger journeys from the station every year, you won't be short of customers – especially if you sold the town’s famous pork pies.

“If you have an idea and are interested in renting this unit, please get in touch."

Passengers using the station have access to major towns and cities, including Birmingham, Leicester, Nuneaton, Peterborough, and Cambridge.

The property advert promoted by East Midlands Railway states: “Just a five-minute walk from the town centre, the retail unit offers good access to a steady stream of commuters and locals alike.

"Situated inside a charming Victorian building on platform one, the unit would be ideal for a grab-and-go coffee or food operator.

"It is ready for immediate occupancy.”