The champion beast at Melton Christmas Fatstock Show and Sale, shown by C&G Davies, with MBAS chair Jonathan Thompson and vice-chair Hugh Brown, auctioneer Scott Ruck and his team

A national cattle sales record was chalked up at this year's Melton Christmas Fatstock Show.

A British Blue Cross Heifer, shown by C & G Davies, of Gaddesby, sold for an impressive £16,000 to The Bell Hotel at Winslow.

It won the coveted Champion Beast award (sponsored by Shoby Priory Agricultural Ltd) – Charlotte and Georgia Davies were presented with The Brownlow Challenge Cup and a £500 prize, along with an MBAS Pork Pie, kindly donated by Stephen Hallam MBE.

Melton and Belvoir Agricultural Society (MBAS), organisers of what was the 72nd annual show at Melton Mowbray Livestock Market, believe the sale was a national record for prime cattle.

Winners of the Sheep Young Handlers class (aged nine and over) at Melton Christmas Fatstock Show and Sale

The show once again showcased top quality cattle, sheep, pigs and goats, as well as cheese, pork pies, sausages, pastries, home baking, junior baking and preserves.

Marissa North, secretary of MBAS, said: “With gale force winds and rain, there were some challenges for those attending, but despite the weather there were more entries than last year across both livestock and produce for the judges to consider.

"The committee of MBAS would like to thank their sponsors, as well as the judges, entrants, market staff and volunteers for making it another highly successful show.”

This year’s show was a huge success, with stock selling for £171,819 generating over £8,500 raised for good causes.

The Sheep Young Handlers class (aged nine and under) at the Melton Christmas Fatstock Show and Sale

Charities supported included the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) and the Mayor of Melton’s charities, ProstAid and The Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust.

Reserve Champion Beast (sponsored by Buckminster Farms) was won by TA & LC Lyon & Son, of Thurlby, with a Limousin Cross Heifer. They won the Hempshall Challenge Cup and a £250 prize.

It was sold to Joe Woolley of Midlands Livestock Ltd, grossing £4,000.

They also won Best Limousin (sponsored by Whites Recycling) and were presented with The East Midlands Limousin Breeders Challenge Cup and a further £200 prize.

The Joe Spencer Challenge Cup, for The Best Presented Beast, was presented to JB Thompson with a £50 prize for their Limousin Cross Heifer.

Champion Lambs in Show (sponsored by L Witcomb Agriculture) were won by JF Burbidge & Sons, of Stamford, who were presented with The Sharman & Ladbury Challenge Cup and a £250 prize.

They were sold for £300 a head to Pak Mecca Meats.

The Burbidges also won Reserve Champion Lambs (sponsored by Stoke Rochford Estate), presented with The Central Wool Growers Challenge Cup and a further £150 prize.

Sheep sold for the benefit of Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) totalled £1,032.

The Ewe Lamb Championship was won by RW Barker, of Great Ponton, who was presented with the Angela Tarry Smith Trophy and a £30 prize.

MBAS exists to promote agriculture for current and future generations and it again held classes for Young Handlers this year.

The Best Beast Shown by a Young Handler (sponsored by Agrii) was won by Lucy Thompson, of Stainby, with her Limousin Cross Heifer, grossing £2,700.

She was awarded the Hazard Challenge Cup and a £100 prize.

The Sheep Young Handler class (sponsored by Buckminster Farms Ltd) which began last year was so popular this year that it was split into two classes by age, with eight children under 16-years-old competing.

The eight and under section was won by seven-year-old George Buckenham, of Lowesby, and the nine and over section by nine-year-old Patrick Webster, of Southam, who were presented with rosettes and sashes and a £20 prize.

The Ponton Farm Shop Trophy was presented to Patrick Webster.

Champion Goat (sponsored by Buckminster Farms Ltd) was won by K Summerland of Melton Mowbray, selling for £150 to Pak Mecca Meats.

Champion Pigs (also sponsored by MBAS) was won by K&B Arden, of Coates, selling for £200 to GR Ingham.

The Best Single Stilton Cheese (sponsored by The Stilton Cheese Makers Association) was won by Long Clawson Dairy, who were presented with the Easom Bowl.

The Best Three 454g Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Class (sponsored by Watchorn Financial Services) was won for the sixth consecutive year by Leeson’s Butchers, of Oakham, who took home the Lord King of Wartnaby Memorial Cup.

The prize-winning produce was auctioned after the cattle auction, with other entries available to take away in exchange for a donation, raising over £2,700, with proceeds split between the Mayor’s charities (Prostaid and The Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust) and MBAS.

A separate charity auction of pork pies was held in the cattle ring, which raised £1,530 for farming charities.

Nearly 300 guests gathered for the evening’s dinner and dance, in the Banqueting Suite of The Stockyard at Melton Mowbray Market, where the championship cups were presented and guests enjoyed a delicious five-course dinner, catered by Zest Catering and featuring locally-sourced beef supplied by Ralph Pearson Wholesale Butchers and Stilton donated by Long Clawson Dairy.

A charity auction was held, with prizes including a handmade quilt, a Long Clawson Christmas cheeseboard, a model Claas tractor and tickets for Glorious Goodwood Racecourse on Ladies Day and The Festival of Speed, which raised over £2,300, with proceeds going to the Mayor’s charities.

Other fundraising on the night raised over £1,000, which will be split between the Mayor’s charities and MBAS.

After dinner, speeches, prize giving and the auction, another 40 guests joined the party and local party band, The Real Monsters, filled the dance floor late into the night.

The Melton & Belvoir Agricultural Society is a not-for-profit entity and exists to promote agriculture for current and future generations in the region and beyond.