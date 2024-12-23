Morrisons apologises to customers after issue with loyalty card
Christmas deliveries have also been cancelled at short notice at the busiest time of the year for supermarkets.
The issue was with the More Card, which had been offering big discounts on certain items.
Morrisons has a store in Thorpe End in Melton Mowbray.
A statement from Morrisons this afternoon reads: “Today we are experiencing some system issues which are affecting our More Card customers.
"For More Card customers who have Morrisons Fivers to redeem, these will be done manually in store by colleagues.
"All our stores have now made the top 100 More Card prices the regular price - including the 10p veg deal, turkeys, spirits and champagne.
"And in addition we will give More Card customers an extra 10 per cent off their entire shop as an apology.”
