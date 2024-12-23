The Morrisons store in Melton Mowbray

Supermarket chain Morrisons has issued an apology this afternoon (Monday) after customers were not able to get advertised discounts on their loyalty cards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christmas deliveries have also been cancelled at short notice at the busiest time of the year for supermarkets.

The issue was with the More Card, which had been offering big discounts on certain items.

Morrisons has a store in Thorpe End in Melton Mowbray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from Morrisons this afternoon reads: “Today we are experiencing some system issues which are affecting our More Card customers.

"For More Card customers who have Morrisons Fivers to redeem, these will be done manually in store by colleagues.

"All our stores have now made the top 100 More Card prices the regular price - including the 10p veg deal, turkeys, spirits and champagne.

"And in addition we will give More Card customers an extra 10 per cent off their entire shop as an apology.”