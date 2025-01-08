Floodwaters outside the Crown and Plough pub at Long Clawson yesterday

The future of a popular Vale of Belvoir pub is under threat as staff clean up this week’s latest serious flood damage.

Landlady Jo Towle woke up yesterday (Tuesday) to find the Crown and Plough at Long Clawson flooded.

Customers have launched an online fundraising page to raise £2,000 towards the cost of the damage with Jo and her family unable to claim on insurance.

She says long delays by Melton Borough Council and Leicestershire County Council on clearing the heavily blocked culvert under The Sands have led to multiple floods over the years.

The lounge of the Crown and Plough at Long Clawson flooded this week

The family are considering whether it is worth keeping the business going – it is the only remaining pub in Long Clawson.

Jo told the Melton Times this morning: “It costs me about 10 grand every time we flood so I have to sell 30,000 pints a year just to cover flooding.

"We are currently closed, everything is covered in silt and dirt, the cellar is all full of silt and it washes the sewage up so it is contaminated as well.

“I need to refurbish again but what’s the point when we keep flooding?”

Last year's Long Clawson Conker Championships, which is hosted by the Crown and Plough pub

The culvert Jo blames for the flooding is 193 metres long and runs under The Sands, from the bottom of Mill Lane, all the way under the doctor’s surgery.

She said flooding started in the village in 1994 when 30 new homes were built at the top of King’s Road and water was piped down to the culvert.

"The culvert was 70 per cent blocked on the most recent survey,” said Jo.

"The borough council keep putting through more planning for houses so more and more water is coming downhill into the culvert.

Floodwaters inside the Crown and Plough at Long Clawson

“It is an antiquated 150-year-old structure and it just can’t cope.”

Jo says her new sofa and carpets are ruined and there is flood water damage to her fridges, glass washer, cellar equipment, the coolers and the ice machine.

“We are angry because this issue has gone on so long,” she said.

“The culvert is the main issue.

“We’re not next to a river, like Bottesford, we’re not next to a canal, like Hickling.

“That’s why we’re classed in the mapping done by the county council as a one-in-a-100-year risk of flooding.

"But we are flooding every two years so something is not right.”

Jo has been landlady for 13 years, she went to the village primary school and grew up there.

She helps organise the annual conker championships and The Great Vale Show, which has raised £15,000 for village schools and the village hall in last two years, and Jo has also raised £40,000 for Macmillan Cancer Research with fundraisers in recent years.

She added: “I’m just hoping the councils do something now about this culvert.

"Our pub would be a big loss to the community if we weren’t here.”

Click HERE to pledge money towards the clean up at the Crown and Plough.

The Melton Times is awaiting comment from both Melton Borough Council and Leicestershire County Council on the status of the culvert under The Sands and whether any action is planned there to examine and unblock it.