Round Corner Brewing's head brewer, Lara Lopes

The company, which has been based on the town’s livestock market site since it was founded in 2018, was awarded an impressive five medals at the 2024 European Beer Challenge in London.

Its Steeplechase pale ale picked up a Double Gold Medal in the Standard Pale Ale/Bitter category for the second consecutive year.

There were further Golds for the brewery’s Market Pale pale ale, Follow The Green Line (a New Zealand Pale Ale) and Drovers (Hazy Pale Ale) while its Frisby lager was awarded a Silver Medal.

Round Corner Brewing's Market Pale, which was awarded a Gold Medal at the 2024 European Beer Challenge

The annual European Beer Challenge is judged by Europe’s leading beer buyers and offers brewers the opportunity to showcase their quality beers on a wider stage.

On the success of all five of their beers entered this year, Round Corner Brewing’s head brewer, Lara Lopes said: “We are delighted to have received this recognition from such a highly regarded competition, where beers from all over the world are judged by Europe’s leading beer buyers.

“To have every beer which we entered win a medal is an amazing feat, and for Steeplechase to win Double Gold two years running really shows how committed we are to brewing consistently high-quality beers day in and day out.

“We’re also delighted to see Market Pale claim its first-ever medal on its awards debut.

Round Corner Brewing's Steeplechase pale ale, which struck Gold at the 2024 European Beer Challenge

"This beer has only been in our core range since the start of the year in cask form, so in its first outing as a Tank Conditioned canned version of our amazing cask beer we are delighted to see it be regarded so highly by the judges.

“I'm very proud of the amazing team we have built here at Round Corner Brewing and these awards are testament to everyone's relentless efforts and hard work.”

George Tims, the company’s head of sales, added: “This is an incredible achievement by the brewery.