Cash pledges roll in for community campaign to buy Vale of Belvoir pub

The Red Lion pub at Stathern - the community is attempting to buy it and reopen it as a community asset EMN-220402-100302001

Villagers won a battle against plans to convert the Red Lion Inn into a house and build seven terraced properties on its car park and garden because they feel it is a vital local asset.

And, in November, a public meeting called by The Red Lion Community Group led to lots of interet in buying shares in the pub and pledges now total £120,000 in just over two months.

The target is £350,000 to be able to reopen the pub which held a prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand for many years and was ‘dining pub of the year’ for Leicestershire and Rutland in the Good Pub Guide the year it closed in 2017.

Bridget Green, chair of the community group said: “We’ve had an amazing response to our campaign - to get a third of the way to our target after just two months is a testament to how much the community want to see the Red Lion back as a pub at the centre of village life.”

The Red Lion Inn had been at the centre of village life for over 300 years and there is a story that Charles I’s death warrant was signed there, under the supervision of the local squire Francis Hacker, although there is no evidence to support this.

The pub but has been the subject of two planning applications to turn it into a private house but both applications were withdrawn and it is now being offered for sale.