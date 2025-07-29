The Kettleby Cross in Melton Mowbray IMAGE Google StreetView

Members of the Melton Mowbray branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) are to take over the hand pulls at a town centre pub for a week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as serving up a range of cask ales at The Kettleby Cross from Monday, they will give punters valuable insights into the art and science of pouring a real ale.

The week kicks off on Monday evening with an informative session at 7.30pm, featuring discussions on the impact of a head on real ale, led by pub manager Ali McQuillan and cellar manager, Jake Dixon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday, at 2.30pm, visitors can join a behind-the-scenes cellar tour, offering a unique glimpse into the heart of the operation at the Wilton Road pub.

Continuing the week’s festivities, Wednesday will feature a ‘meet the brewer’ event at 7.30pm with Matt Beeby, from Oakham’s Grainstore Brewery, giving attendees the opportunity to learn from a craft brewing expert.

To wrap up the busy week, there will be another cellar tour on Thursday at 7.30pm, allowing more guests to experience the JD Wetherspoon pub's cellar.

The Kettleby Cross manager, Ali McQuillan, said: “We are delighted to be working so closely with the Melton CAMRA branch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have chosen a superb selection of cask ales for people to come and try.”

All ales available during the event were carefully selected by members of the Melton CAMRA branch and include a 3.8 per cent ABV Harviestoun Bitter & Twisted through to five per cent ABV brews, Kirkstall Dissolution IPA and Acorn Olicana IPA.