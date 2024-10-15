Founder Ian Clarke (right) and colleagues at Clarkes of Queniborough

A family-run butchery and deli is celebrating being named Shop of the Year in the prestigious Great Food Club Awards 2024/25.

Clarkes of Queniborough, , which was founded in 1982, has become a pillar of the local community, offering locally sourced meat and award-winning homemade products.

From their famous pork pies to their ready meals stocked in shops across the region, Clarkes’ commitment to quality and tradition has earned it a loyal following.

Another local winner was The Unicorn’s Head at Langar, which was named Pub of the Year in the awards scheme which recognises the region’s best food and drink independents.

Manager Simon Barnes (left) and head chef Leroy Allen at The Unicorn's Head at Langar

The historic Vale of Belvoir pub has quickly regained its place as a local favourite, combining tasty, creative food, a welcoming atmosphere and friendly service, the judges say.

More than 7,000 members and readers nominated their favourite independent producers, restaurants, and cafés across the East Midlands and Cambridgeshire.

