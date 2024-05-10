Villagers prepare for three days of family fun
The local social committee has organised the long feast weekend, from June 7 to 9, starting with a barbecue at the Royal Oak pub on the Friday.
The pub will also host a beer festival through to the Sunday.
Other activities include an Open Gardens on the Saturday, a movie-themed Scarecrow trail and a history display at the parish church, where tea and cakes will be served.
Staff from the village pre-school will be serving Pimms and strawberries at the village hall and organising biscuit decorating for local children.Great Dalby Primary School is hosting its annual summer fair, with lots of games, entertainment and refreshments.There is also a barn dance on the Saturday, with Govannan providing the entertainment and the pre-school operating a bar for the night.Sunday will feature children’s cricket games and then a cricket match with a barbecue and bar.