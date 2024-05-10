The approach to Great DalbyIMAGE Google StreetView

Villagers at Great Dalby are preparing for three days of family fun next month.

The local social committee has organised the long feast weekend, from June 7 to 9, starting with a barbecue at the Royal Oak pub on the Friday.

The pub will also host a beer festival through to the Sunday.

Other activities include an Open Gardens on the Saturday, a movie-themed Scarecrow trail and a history display at the parish church, where tea and cakes will be served.